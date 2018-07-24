Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s Tokyo diaries is all about love – View pics

Ex-couple, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who had split in 2016, seem to have rekindle over the past few days. Or at least their social media stories say so. The couple, who is apparently on a vacation, was spotted taking a romantic stroll on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. Their Instagram updates serve as proof that the two are back to being lovebirds.

7/21/18: Video of Bella Hadid and Abel Tesfaye out in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/ZdFEgebDMN — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) July 21, 2018

"You could feel the energy between them and there was no doubt they were together. They were whispering and holding hands while talking. People were coming over to say hello, but they were focused on each other and never got too far away from one another,” a fan/onlooker told E! News.

The adorable pair also visited Tokyo’s famous Robot Restaurant together and Bella appeared on The Weeknd’s Instagram stories smiling and enjoying the show. The Starboy singer also posted a photo clicked by Bella of him posing with two guy friends, Reza Fahim and La Mar Taylor.

Bella on The Weeknd's Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/zfovpeSt8Z — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) July 22, 2018

The two were spotted kissing at a 2018 Cannes Film Festival party in May and had also attended a movie screening together. The following month, they were also spotted getting all cosy in Paris.

So we have enough instances to assume that they are back together! All we can do now is patiently wait for the two to make their relationship official!