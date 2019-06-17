Darshana Devi June 17 2019, 8.26 pm June 17 2019, 8.26 pm

Cybercrime has always been a major concern in the world. In the past few years, we have multiple celebrities falling prey to online hacking including biggies from Hollywood like Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Upton. The latest to be targeted is American actress Bella Thorne, who is known for her films like Midnight Sun and The Babysitter. Quite shockingly, the actor went up to post her own nude images on Twitter on Saturday after alleged threatening by a hacker.

Putting up a series of pictures, Bella captioned it saying that she’s going to write about the incident in her next book. Her post was accompanied by a long note, narrating how the hacker had threatened her for a good 24 hours. Talking about how he made her ‘feel gross’, she added that he had also sent her a couple of nude pictures of other celebs as well and will ‘just keep going’. “I can sleep better tonight knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life, u never will,” she continued and signed off writing, ‘the FBI will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Back.’

Take a look at Bella’s post here:

Fuck u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0Ep0iXgW51 — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 15, 2019

After the outburst, she voiced her side in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and seemed like she was in a mood to let him go. "This kid sounds like he's 17... we make mistakes, and this mistake is a bad one. But I don't want some 17-year-old's whole life ruined because he wasn't thinking straight,” she said.