Ben Affleck already predicted Netflix and Spotify way back, video goes viral!

First published: July 11, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

American star and actor Ben Affleck had perfectly predicted the future of streaming-based services like Netflix and Spotify. Around 15 years back, in 2003, the psychic genius had spoken about file sharing in an interview.

Said Affleck, “I think an annual subscription-based system is one that works. You have the music business -- a 3.4 billion dollar a year business, OK? Which is 1.7 million people in the country spending 200 dollars a year [on music].”

Spotify is a music streaming service that one can avail of after paying $11.99 per month, however, the first month is free, just like Netflix.

Affleck added that those customers "would spend those two hundred dollars a year, each year, to have access to basically the entire library of existing music." He even stated that the customers could have access to movies on demand.

"It will be like, if you want to watch it first weekend, maybe it won't be available first weekend. But then if you want to watch it, you'll pay more, and then as it goes to another stage in its release, it'll become less expensive,” said Affleck!

He added, “But there's a lot more adoption that has to happen, technologically speaking, right now before people can… watch movies, or at least integrate it in terms of the PC-web connection. Technology isn't quite there yet, but it will be within, I would say, five years.”

Ultimately, Netflix announced its plans for computer streaming in 2007, four years after his comments.

 

