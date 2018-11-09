Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially divorced!

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially finalised their divorce. The famous pair will reportedly share custody of their three children including Violet (12), Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6). The outlet further reports that the two submitted the final documents to an L.A. County Superior Court judge a couple of days back.

Reports further suggest that the two also agreed to meet with a co-parenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of 6 months. Furthermore, they agreed on the property split too.

Well, generally, one gets sad over such a news but on the contrary, the couple rather celebrated their divorce by having an ice cream as reported by Mail Online.

Ben Affleck eating an ice cream sequence (8/November/2010) pic.twitter.com/tgcO1AzJXq — Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) November 9, 2018

The couple announced that they were separating in June 2015, stating, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. ‘We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

It, however, took them nearly two years to file the documents with the court. As per E! News, the couple took the divorce proceedings slowly since they were ‘in a good place with the family’ and were ‘taking careful steps to make sure everything is in order.’

Their divorce eventually came under threat of dismissal after the courts found that there was a lack of paperwork in the system.