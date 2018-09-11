Ben Affleck chills with girlfriend while his mum sticks by ex!

Ben Affleck is currently undergoing treatment at a rehab facility, but that is not going to keep his girlfriend Shauna Sexton from visiting him. The 22-year-old Playboy model was photographed leaving the facility in white crop top, jeans and a black handbag. Affleck was checking into rehab by his wife for his alcoholism.

US actor Ben Affleck poses at a photocall for the film 'Justice League' in central London on November 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

While Sexton was all smiles en-route to Affleck, a source speaking to People said that his mother Chris, was staying with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner! The grandmother had her three grandkids - Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Samuel, 6 - to keep her company. The publication reported that Chris accompanied Garner and the kids to a church on September 9.

Meanwhile, Sexton reportedly spent hours at the rehab facility, after arriving in black SUV which is thought to be one of Affleck’s possessions. A number of people accused Shauna of messing up Affleck’s battle with sobriety. The model didn’t take these comments lightly and responded to them on Instagram.

It is reported that Affleck entered into rehab on August 22, after an intervention from Jennifer. The actress had arrived at her former husband’s residence and requested him to seek help and get over his problems with alcohol abuse. She then took him to the rehab facility.