Ben Affleck is back from rehab but will it stay that way?

Batman fame Ben Affleck’s personal life has been an open book. The actor recently checked back into the rehab for alcoholism after his wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention. And for the first time since his rehabilitation, the actor stepped out of the rehab center and was spotted outside his LA home on Wednesday morning.

As per the reports, Ben took a workout break and currently it has become a part of the rehab process. So, Ben now has the permission to leave to work out, though only with a sober coach.

A source informed E! News, "He travels to and from in patient to work out. He is accompanied by his therapist and coach. It’s all part of his regime outline by his rehab."

However, while his lavish rehab facility features an impressive gym, outdoor pools and hiking trails, it’s assumed that he prefers to work out in the comfort of his own home.

Ben’s struggle with alcohol isn’t new. The actor had vowed to stop drinking post a rehab completion in March 2017. His sobriety came into question only after his split with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. He went to rehab for the first time in the year 2001.