Ben Affleck stronger than ever after his stint in rehab

Batman actor Ben Affleck checked back into the rehab for the third time in the month of August this year (2018). Just a few days back, the actor stepped out of the rehab center and was spotted outside his LA home. While the actor had remained tight-lipped about his rehabilitation all this while, he has now finally opened up. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor announced that he has finally overcome his alcohol addiction and thanked well-wishers for extending their support.

He also mentioned in his lengthy post that ‘battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle’ and specifically thanked people who ‘reached out on social media’ to share their own addiction journeys, saying, "Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible."

Affleck had previously opened up on his family’s struggles with alcohol addiction. Last month (September), his brother Casey Affleck revealed that they had come from a long line of alcoholics.

"Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he's been sober for about 30 years. I've been sober for about six years," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Good to see you fine Ben!