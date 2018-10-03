Ben Affleck’s rehab stint done, time to return as Batman!

The process of rehabilitation has done great good to Ben Affleck. He has finished his rehab time and his latest pictures suggest that he is raring to go. He had checked into a rehab due to alcohol issues and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention to get him checked into one. He has made optimum use of his time inside because his body was a bloated mess at that time, and now he’s looking his fittest best.

His recent picture suggests that he’s working hard on his body to be back as The Batman. His superhero physique is back and we won’t be surprised to see him reprise the iconic role. An insider told Hollywood Life, “He is back in shape not only for his health but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again. He feels he isn’t finished with what he wants to do with the character. There has been talk about replacing him, but he is now seeing what he might lose and really wants to play the character again. Especially seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker character.”

His recent pictures shows him in a pumped-up avatar and we’re really kicked about his prospects of return as The Batman. The baddies of Gotham better watch out.