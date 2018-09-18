Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter expecting their third child!

Yay! There’s a kiddo on the way for Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. The happy couple made an appearance at the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday night, at which the lady shined bright in a custom made gown, specifically designed to hide her baby bump. On the other hand Benedict took the classic suit way and looked dapper.

This news comes exactly 18 months after the duo welcomed their second child, Hal Auden. While they welcomed their first son, Christopher, in June 2015. Benedict, 41, has previously spoken about how being a daddy has helped boost his career. “Lots of people, especially women, get told, Oh parenthood is really going to affect your career’- and it does, but for the better I think,” he told to a leading online portal.

‘I know I’m in a very privileged position in my career but I think everyone, even if they’re in a challenging time in their life, draws strength from their children. They are your inspiration. It adds to your work, it never takes away,’ he further added.

Congratulations to the couple. Talking about the award ceremony, Cumberbatch was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor for Drama mini-series Patrick Melrose. He lost out to Darren Criss, who won his first Emmy for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.