Benedict Cumberbatch does a Sherlock on four muggers as he saves a cyclist

What does Benedict Cumberbatch do when he’s not playing Dr Strange? He keeps a watchful eye out in his neighbourhood making sure people don’t break the law. The Sherlock Holmes star brought out his inner superhero skills as he saved a deliveryman from being mugged.

The actor was in a cab when he noticed the four muggers who allegedly smashed a bottle on the cyclist’s head. The Sun reported that Cumberbatch rushed to help, dragging off the culprits from the 20-year-old victim. He shouted at them to leave him alone as one of accused attempted to steal the victim’s bike.

In a strange turn of coincidence, the incident happened at Baker Street, home to the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, a character played by Cumberbatch.

Manuel Dias, who was the cab driver, said that Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter were in his car but he’d never recognized them until he got out of the car. Dias, who also tried to help the victim said, “Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street. I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed reports of an assault, but no arrest has been made. The victim didn’t require any hospital treatment.