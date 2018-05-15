Benedict Cumberbatch makes a statement on fair pay, here’s what he received for Avengers: Infinity War

Benedict Cumberbatch is on cloud nine after his recent film, Avengers: Infinity War turned into an overnight blockbuster across the world. The film is reported to have earned over $1.6 billion worldwide. While that’s big money for Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch says he won't take on projects that don't pay men and women equally.

"Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: 'If she's not paid the same as the men, I'm not doing it,'" Cumberbatch said in an interview with Radio Times. The actor who is also popular for his role in BBC’s Sherlock Holmes said he hopes to enforce this policy at his new production house, SunnyMarch.

That brings us to the question, how much did Cumberbatch and the other stars in the film earn. We all know it had one of the biggest lead characters in any film ever made. Naturally, it would require a huge budget just for the cast. Reports say that Joe Russo mentioned that a major chunk of the $300-400 million budget has been used to pay the cast. Here’s a list of who got paid what.

(All figures are estimations posted by various websites and are not confirmed by official sources.)

Robert Downey Jr – Iron Man

Though there’s no official confirmation but it looks like Robert Downey Jr was paid around $200 million for Infinity War and for Avengers 4

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

She’s the second highest earning Avenger at a reported $20 million.

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

The god of thunder was fresh off the bat from Thor: Ragnarok and earned $31 million. But for Infinity War he received $12 million.

Chris Evans – Captain America

Evans bagged around $8 million, up from the $150,000 that he was paid for Captain America: The First Avenger.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

While he had very little screen time, Hiddleston managed to walk away with a whopping $8 million.

Josh Brolin – Thanos

He might be the galaxy’s baddest villain, but Brolin was paid a mere $5-6 million.

Mark Ruffalo – Hulk

The green monster who can wreak havoc goes home with $5-6 million.

Chris Pratt – Star Lord

Four years after his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, Pratt is rumoured to have got $5 million.

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Although reports say he was paid a measly amount for his role in Black Panther, rumours suggest he could’ve got around $2-3 million.

Tom Holland – Spiderman

The youngest superhero also bagged the least amount at $3 million.

Finally, we have Benedict Cumberbatch playing the role of Doctor Strange. His last Marvel film, Doctor Strange did pretty well at the box office and Marvel loosened its coffers for him. Cumberbatch was paid around $5 million for Infinity War. Of course, that’s not the full list. There are no estimates of what the others stars were paid.