Benedict Cumberbatch: Sachin Tendulkar could play Marvel superhero Doctor Strange

British star Benedict Cumberbatch is popular for his role in Dr. Strange. The film was a hit when it released and the character is often seen in Marvel films. The actor is currently kept on his toes with various press meeting to promote his upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. In one such event in Singapore, Cumberbatch met Brett Lee and conversation slowly turned to cricket and movies with the actor talking about the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

When asked about cricket, Cumberbatch revealed that he used to play as a wicketkeeper adding that Graham Gooch was his hero. "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicketkeeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."

Brett went on to ask him on his thoughts of who would be the best choice for the role of Doctor Strange. To that, the actor replied, "Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."

Speaking to the Indian Express an earlier interview, Cumberbatch had said that he likes to play ‘outside’ sort of characters. The actor was asked if he considered himself close to Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Strange, he said, “Um, neither, really. I am neither that brilliant nor that socially awkward. But I do get drawn towards ‘outsiders’… the complicated sort of characters.” Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.