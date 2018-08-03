Besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again and we're lovin it

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the two best friends from Hollywood, have been a part of many films like School Ties, Dogma, Good Will Hunting, etc. And now, here’s good news for their fans. Ben and Matt are all set to team up once again for a movie based on an article published by Jeff Maysh titled How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald's Monopoly Game and Stole Millions. According to a report published in Variety, Ben will be wearing the director’s hat for the film and Matt will take up the lead role.

Both the actors will be producing the film and Deadpool writers, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, will pen the script for the movie. The story of the film will revolve around an ex-cop named Jerome Jacobson who stayed in Rhode Island. He rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly Game and allegedly stole over $24 million.

Talking about Ben and Matt’s other projects, the former will next be seen in Netflix's political thriller The Last Thing He Wanted and the will be seen in a film titled Ford vs. Ferrari.