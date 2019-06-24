Antara Kashyap June 24 2019, 1.10 pm June 24 2019, 1.10 pm

The BET Awards are a ceremony held to celebrate African American and other American minorities in the field of acting, music, sports and other fields of entertainment. The 2019 awards were held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, and saw some of the most influential artists come together to put on an extravagant show. The event saw performances by Hip Hop artist Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Migos, Little NAS and Billy Ray Cyrus, H.E.R. among others. The biggest winner of the night was Cardi B who had seven nominations and won two big awards including Album of the Year and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

The artists honoured in the event included singer Mary J Blige who won the Lifetime Achievement Award and actor and comedian Tyler Perry won an Ultimate Icon Award. The rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle, who passed away earlier this year after he was shot, was honoured posthumously with the Humanitarian Award. The other major award winners were Beyonce, who won the Best R&B/Pop Artist Female and Bruno Mars, the Best R&B/Pop Artist Male. The Best Hip Hop Artist Male and Female awards were given to Cardi B and Nipsey Hussle respectively. Cardi B's Husband Offset took away the Best Group award for Migos, of which he is a part. The best collaboration award went to Travis Scott ft. Drake for their song Sicko Mode. Singer and actor Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino took away the Video of the Year Award for This is America which got a lot of acclaim for its representation of the evils of American society. The Best New Artist Award went to Lil Baby, BET HER award was given to singer H.E.R and the Video of the Year Award went to Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy. Snoop Dog was awarded the Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. The Coca Cola Viewer's Choice Awards were given to Ella Mai for her track Trip. The Best International Act was given to Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the Best New International Act was awarded to South African performer Sho Madjozi. Director Karena Evan won the Video Director of the Year Award.

A lot of actors and sportspersons were also honoured with the BET Awards. The Best Actor and Actress Awards were given to Michael B Jordan and Regina King respectively. The Best Movie was BlacKkKlansman. Black-ish actor Marsai Martin was the Young Star of the Year. Serena Williams and Stephen Curry were awarded The Sportswoman and the Sportsman of the Year Awards respectively.

The Awards were held in Los Angeles and broadcasted across several channels including VH1 and MTV. In Addition, Taraji P Henson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin were among the presenters.