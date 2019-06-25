In Com Staff June 25 2019, 12.19 am June 25 2019, 12.19 am

A snippet of the highly-anticipated duet is featured in an international TV spot for the live-action remake of "The Lion King." The clip went viral following its leak last week, prompting Disney to shut it down. On June 23, Beyoncé shared the TV spot on her own YouTube channel, outpacing Disney's original post.

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight?," which was composed by Elton John, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1995. The same year, the song also scooped the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

The new version features Beyoncé as the voice of the lioness Nala while Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, portrays the grown Simba. The duet will appear in the Jon Favreau-directed remake of the 1994 classic animated film, in which James Earl Jones resumes his role as Mufasa.

Other voice actors in the cast include John Oliver (as Zazu), Billy Eichner (Timon) and Seth Rogen (Pumbaa). "The Lion King" will hit theatres in North America on July 19.

In the meantime, discover the new version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight":