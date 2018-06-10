Beyoncé and Jay Z's grand entry at the Run II tour will blow your minds

The Drunk In Love couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z slayed at their show in Glasgow show on Saturday night with their dramatic entry. The couple, who were at the show as a part of their On the Run II tour, made a grand entrance in an elevator and remained motionless until they hit the ground. And of course, you can’t miss out on Beyoncé jaw-dropping Victorian-chic dress which she chose to slip in for the night. But we have something more about the night to raise your eyebrows.

The On The Run II tour has already been a talk of the whole world. But what caught our attention was the video which played in the background on the monitor and featured Beyoncé in a long white dress, which looked like a bridal wear. The clip included the words ‘This is real love’ and also showed a home video footage of their twins.

Reps for Galia Lahav, the designer of Beyoncé’s dress in the video, confirmed with Glamour.com on Saturday that Queen B wore the dress for the "vow renewal scene." The video for sure left the audience wondering whether they were witnessing a real-life vow renewal ceremony of the two, considering Jay Z speaking publicly about their marriage trouble earlier and how they have worked through it.

Well then, congrats to the recently vow-renewed couple!