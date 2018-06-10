Beyoncé and Jay Z's grand entry at the Run II tour will blow your minds

The Drunk In Love couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z slayed at their show in Glasgow show on Saturday night with their dramatic entry. The couple, who were at the show as a part of their On the Run II tour, made a grand entrance in an elevator and remained motionless until they hit the ground. And of course, you can’t miss out on Beyoncé jaw-dropping Victorian-chic dress which she chose to slip in for the night. But we have something more about the night to raise your eyebrows.
Real Love #OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ZINKRa6YkK— On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018
The On The Run II tour has already been a talk of the whole world. But what caught our attention was the video which played in the background on the monitor and featured Beyoncé in a long white dress, which looked like a bridal wear. The clip included the words ‘This is real love’ and also showed a home video footage of their twins.
Reps for Galia Lahav, the designer of Beyoncé’s dress in the video, confirmed with Glamour.com on Saturday that Queen B wore the dress for the "vow renewal scene." The video for sure left the audience wondering whether they were witnessing a real-life vow renewal ceremony of the two, considering Jay Z speaking publicly about their marriage trouble earlier and how they have worked through it.Well then, congrats to the recently vow-renewed couple!