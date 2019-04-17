Beyonce drops new album titled Homecoming ahead of Netflix documentary

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 9.10 pm April 17 2019, 9.10 pm

Beyonce has sent fans into meltdown after dropping a surprise album to coincide with the release of the Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. The new record is a collection of 40 live tracks, performed by the Crazy in Love singer at Coachella 2017. Queen Bey's headline set was a big-band fulled tribute to America's black culture with cameos from her sister Solange and a Destiny's Child reunion - which features on the album.

Another track is a cover of the 1981 Frankie Beverly and Maze hit Before I Let Go, which plays over the credits of the soon to be released documentary. Fans can now listen to Beyonce's seventh solo release via streaming on Spotify, TIDAL, and Apple Music. The live album hit just as the Netflix Twitter account changed it's bio to a string of six bee emojis.

The Beyonce and Netflix collaboration documents the singer's history-making Coachella performance which sent the world into a spin in April last year. The concert film also features unseen footage of Bey and Jay's children, including adorable giggling clips of their nearly two-year-old twins - Rumi and Sir. Footage of Blue Ivy, seven, dancing to her mum's choreography also appears - with the eldest Knowles-Carter child nailing every move.

Alongside the trailer, Netflix wrote of the film: "An in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement." The film's worldwide release comes roughly a year since the Coachella performance which was affectionately nicknamed by fans as Beychella. Bey celebrated a historic moment for both the music festival and herself saying: “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said, making the perfect introduction to “Run the World (Girls).”

The hotly-anticipated film is also set to include interviews from before, during and after the show.