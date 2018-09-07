Beyonce turns 37 and discusses marital vows and breastfeeding with elan

Superstar singer Beyonce is in a reflective mood right now. The songstress, who has been enchanting people since a long time now, chose to speak about breastfeeding and marital vows, as she turned 37 this week, she recapped some of her precious moments.

She writes, “At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.”

She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram and she looks purely gorgeous.

As she terms this year to be a monumental one for her, we can’t agree enough because she released a music video for her song with Jay-Z and also turned guest editor for Vogue. You go, girl!