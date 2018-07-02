Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco gets hitched to Karl Cook!

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with Karl Cook, in the presence of close family members and friends on June 30, at a horse stable in California. The new husband shared a black and white picture of them on Instagram recently, confirming the news. Cuoco is known to be an eager horse-rider and her husband, whom she had met at an event, is an equestrian.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

For her wedding, Cuoco wore a white lace dress paired with a cape, and was styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero. Cook settled for a tuxedo. A Fan page shared a video of the couple exchanging vows and Cuoco was seen wiping off tears and smiling. The couple was married by her sister, Briana Cuoco.

“I love you both so much,” Briana reportedly said and joked about taking an online tutorial to officiate the marriage. Another video going viral shows the pair prepping for their first dance. The couple had been engaged in November 30, 2017, Cuoco’s birthday. She and Cook had been dating for almost two years.

Karl Cook is the son of software mogul Scott Cook. He had taken Kaley for a dinner where he popped the question with a tear-drop shaped diamond ring. Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party in June.

So it is a happily ever after for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.