home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco gets hitched to Karl Cook!

Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco gets hitched to Karl Cook!

First published: July 02, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with Karl Cook, in the presence of close family members and friends on June 30, at a horse stable in California. The new husband shared a black and white picture of them on Instagram recently, confirming the news. Cuoco is known to be an eager horse-rider and her husband, whom she had met at an event, is an equestrian.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️

A post shared by @ normancook on

For her wedding, Cuoco wore a white lace dress paired with a cape, and was styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero. Cook settled for a tuxedo. A Fan page shared a video of the couple exchanging vows and Cuoco was seen wiping off tears and smiling. The couple was married by her sister, Briana Cuoco.

Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared 💋 💕

A post shared by @ normancook on

“I love you both so much,” Briana reportedly said and joked about taking an online tutorial to officiate the marriage. Another video going viral shows the pair prepping for their first dance. The couple had been engaged in November 30, 2017, Cuoco’s birthday. She and Cook had been dating for almost two years.

Karl Cook is the son of software mogul Scott Cook. He had taken Kaley for a dinner where he popped the question with a tear-drop shaped diamond ring. Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party in June.

So it is a happily ever after for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Brad Goreski #Daniela Romero #Instagram #Kaley Cuoco #Karl Cook #The Big Bang Theory

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All