Afp July 10 2019, 5.48 pm July 10 2019, 5.48 pm

More than 20 years after its release in theatres, the world of 'The Big Lebowski' is coming back in a spin-off movie. Called The Jesus Rolls, the feature-length film drawn from the Coen brothers' cult classic will follow the Jesus Quintana character played by John Turturro in the 1998 film. In addition to playing the character, the actor is the screenwriter and director. Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson are also part of the project. However, it's not clear whether Jeff Bridges will be back as 'The Dude.'

The film depicts the sexually-tense, complicated relationships of a trio of misfits who become fugitives from the law when they get on the wrong side of an armed hairstylist. "It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women," stated Turturro. "I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of The Jesus to American audiences."