Big Little Lies season 2 is all set to welcome Meryl Streep

Veteran actress Meryl Streep has joined the cast of popular American drama series Big Little Lies for its second season. She will play the role of Perry Wright’s (Alexander Skarsgård) mother, Mary Louise Wright. The other big names on the award-winning show are Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

HBO’s description of Meryl Streep’s role read as, “Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers.” The news came in just after her 21st Oscar nomination for the leading role in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Meryl will earn about $800,000 per episode. The second season will again be produced Kidman and Witherspoon who are the executive producers of the show. Witherspoon took to twitter to share her excitement about Meryl joining the cast.

Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018

The first season of Big Little Lies was based on a novel by the same name and written by Liane Moriarty. The second season, however, will be partially based on a new story by the author. The show won big at the Golden Globe Awards and tok home the trophy for best limited series or television movie. In fact they won in every category they were nominated in including best actress in a TV series, best TV supporting actor and best supporting actress.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will go on air in 2019. HBO confirmed that it will last seven episodes, with David E Kelley writing the series again and director Jean-Marc Vallée will continue to stay on as the third executive producer. The series will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who recently helmed the series I Love Dick and a film titled American Honey.