BIG revelation! Kylie Jenner gets rid of her lip fillers

If you thought stars do not go under the knife to look fabulous, then wait a second. A reality sensation straight from Hollywood has confirmed that she has got rid of her lip fillers. And she is none other than, Kylie Jenner. She opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture. “She looks like the old Kylie,” the fan wrote.

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Jenner, 20, posted a picture on Instagram with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, wearing minimal make-up, and no hair extensions, without any lip fillers. Have a look at the conversation below and you’ll get the point we are trying to make.

In a May 2015 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Jenner had confessed to using fillers to enlarge her lips. She had said: “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth. But I didn’t lie.”

Jenner is said to be a seventh most followed celebrity on Instagram. She is also the CEO of The Kylie Cosmetics and holds a massive fan base.