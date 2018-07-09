home/ entertainment/ hollywood
BIG revelation! Kylie Jenner gets rid of her lip fillers

BIG revelation! Kylie Jenner gets rid of her lip fillers

First published: July 09, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

If you thought stars do not go under the knife to look fabulous, then wait a second. A reality sensation straight from Hollywood has confirmed that she has got rid of her lip fillers. And she is none other than, Kylie Jenner. She opened up about this in response to a comment made by her fan on her Instagram picture. “She looks like the old Kylie,” the fan wrote.

it’s our 8 year anniversary

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner, 20, posted a picture on Instagram with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, wearing minimal make-up, and no hair extensions, without any lip fillers. Have a look at the conversation below and you’ll get the point we are trying to make.

In a May 2015 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Jenner had confessed to using fillers to enlarge her lips. She had said: “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth. But I didn’t lie.”

 

Jenner is said to be a seventh most followed celebrity on Instagram. She is also the CEO of The Kylie Cosmetics and holds a massive fan base.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chat #Entertainment #hollywood #Instagram #kylie jenner #lip fillers #picture #Reality star #revelation #Social Media

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All