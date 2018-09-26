Bill Cosby’s will be feasting on chicken and pudding in prison

Comedian Bill Cosby is sentenced to imprisonment for three to ten years for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. The incident had occurred several years ago. Cosby became the first celebrity accused to be arrested after the MeToo campaign. Despite the arrest, it seems like the convict will be enjoying a nice meal behind the bars.

Comedian Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski

TMZ got in touch with a few sources at the Montgomery County Correctional Faculty, where Cosby is being held. He will be transferred to jail later. The sources told the publication that the inmates at Montgomery will be having a sumptuous dinner and will indulge in stuff like “a nice helping of a chicken patty with gravy, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, iced tea mix ... and, of course, vanilla pudding for dessert.”

Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a second day of a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania./ AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski

After the ruling, Cosby was taken into custody immediately, as per reports. The judge apparently did not let him out on bail while appeals and said that the 81-year-old “could quite possibly be a danger to the community” Cosby will have to serve out his sentencing in a state prison.

Andrea Constand listens during a press conference on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, after comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to at least three years in prison and branded a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SMIALOWSKI

“Mr. Cosby, your guilt has been determined by a jury. You were convicted of a very serious crime,” judge Steven O’Neill said, adding: “Of course, the higher the ascent the sharper the fall. I recognise that impact upon Mr Cosby, and I am sorry for that.”