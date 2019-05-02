Billboard Awards 2019: Taylor Swift leads the worst dressed stars in purple ruffled mini-dress

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 5.07 pm May 02 2019, 5.07 pm

Taylor Swift led the worst dressed stars at the Billboard Awards 2019 as she turned out in a purple ruffled mini-dress. The pop star turned heads for all the wrong reasons as she suffered a fashion faux-pas in the gawdy gown. The ceremony was held in Las Vegas last night, and stars from the world of showbiz flocked to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. After walking the red carpet in her frilly frock, Taylor took to the stage to open the show with the debut performance of her new song ME!.

Fellow singer Halsey also looked less than perfect after stepping out in a bizarre blue dress with see-through panels and lace in shiny fabric. Other badly-dressed stars at the bash included City Girls star Caresha 'Yung Miami' Brownlee, who wore a huge lime green frilly frock. Actress/singer Sofia Carson also missed the mark in a similar grown in lilac. There was another fashion fail from Cardi B, who was showing off her new boob job in a dress that left little to the imagination.

The show was hosted by pop star Kelly Clarkson, and Cardi B was the top nominee with 21 nods in 18 categories. However, it was Drake who stole the show by making history with a string of top awards. The Canadian musician became the most-awarded artist in Billboard Awards history, taking 12 trophies to bring his all-time total to 27. Other winners included pop star Ariana Grande , who took the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

Ed Sheeran was named Top Touring Artist, Mariah Carey got the prestigious Icon Award and Beyonce and Jay-Z got Top Rap Tour. Imagine Dragons got Top Rock Artist and Elton John got Top Rock Tour.

There was also a performance from pop legend Madonna, host Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.