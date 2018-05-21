Billboard Music Awards 2018: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and more shine through the musical night

Billboard Music Awards 2018, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night was packed with musical legends and blistering performances by Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Macklemore & Kesha, Shawn Mendes & Khalid, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Pharrell, and Janet Jackson. The night also marked Taylor Swift’s red-carpet appearance in two years.

A couple of celebrities grabbed the trophies and were nominated for a number of awards too. Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran were nominated in 15 categories including top male artist. Taylor Swift snagged five nods and Cardi B was with eight nominations. The ceremony featured 16 performances by artists including Shawn Mendes, Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and more. While Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift were titled the Top Artists, Beyonce, Rihanna and SZA won the Top R&B Female Artists award. The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Migos and U2 won the Top duo/Group award.

The night was hosted by Kelly Clarkson who started off the ceremony by paying homage to those high school students killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas. When asked to lead a moment of silence by the producers, she clearly refused and suggested something better by saying, “We need to do better. We’re failing our children. Why don’t we not do a moment of silence?” she said. “Let’s do a moment of action.”

Ariana Grande also opened the award show with a performance of “No Tears Left To Cry” among the many power packed performances.

