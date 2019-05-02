Billboard Music Awards 2019: Drake wins big, The Greatest Showman beats Bohemian Rhapsody

Nikita Thakkar May 02 2019, 1.57 pm May 02 2019, 1.57 pm

The Billboard Music Awards 2019 was held at Las Vegas, USA. The event was hosted by Kelly Clarkson who brought the house down with her kickass hosting. Canadian rapper Drake created history last night by winning twelve awards. Drake is known for his hip-hop music and lyrics that click with the youth. Including the award of being the Top Artist, Drake won in categories like Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Song Artist and more. It was one great night for the Kiki star as he took home so many trophies.

Further, Mariah Carey won the Icon Award which was a dream come true moment for her. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time and has also recorded herself in the Guinness World Records as Songbird Supreme. Mariah said, "Icon? I really don't think of myself in that way. I started making music out of a necessity to survive and to express myself."

The top touring artist was won by Ed Sheeran. He is known for his songs like Give me Love, Shake It Out, Little Things and more.

Girls Like You by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B won in categories like Top Hot 100 Song, Collaboration, Top Radio Song and Top-selling song whereas Top Electronic Artist and the Top Electronic Album award was bagged by The Chainsmokers for Sick Boy.

The top soundtrack was won by The Greatest Showman beating the most talented Oscar winners like Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born. The exuberant performances in this musical film propel this biopic to be outstanding.

.@Drake wins TWELVE awards tonight breaking the record for most #BBMAs wins of ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/WY166jCwbz — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

The top streaming song video was won by Drake again for In My Feelings which was mostly sung by the people who took the KIKI challenge. The song crossed 180 million views because of the challenge.