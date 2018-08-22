Billionaire Boys Club: Forget a billion, this is what the Kevin Spacey starrer made over the weekend

Controversies can make you or break you, and well the latter is actually happening with actor Kevin Spacey. Of late, the actor has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. He is currently submerged under the allegations of sexual assaults and that has reportedly affected the collection of his new film titled Billionaire Boys Club. The movie received a disastrous opening and its first-weekend collection is barely anything.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film collected $126 on Friday (day one) and the weekend collection is $618 which is really disappointing. Well, in July, the film was released first via video on demand, and that could also be a reason for such a less collection. However, it is said that the allegations against the actor have kept the moviegoers away from the theatres.

A few months ago, the makers of the film had given an official statement on why they are going ahead with the film’s release despite one of its actors facing the sexual assault allegations against him. The statement read, “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in ‘Billionaire Boys Club‘ — does not tarnish the release of the film.”

Directed by James Cox, Billionaire Boys Club also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts.