Binge In! The perfect Netflix shows for your every MOOD

It is been a long, hard day for you. Exhausted, you drag yourself home and click the power button on your TV remote. Eureka! Netflix is here to save the day. Seriously, there is no better way to zone out and immerse yourself in a different world... But then a problem every Netflix viewer faces at some point or another, is what you should watch for the very specific mood you're in?

That's where we come in. We've put hours of research (read binge watching) into curating the perfect list of Netflix picks for every possible mood. Whether you're nervous about work, overwhelmed by all of life's choices, or prepping for a big night out, there is a show for each mood.

Fallen in pyaar?

Soak in ‘Love’

If you are a dysfunctional single millennial, this show namely LOVE could get you a bit worried that love is actually more challenging than Disney movies initially led us to believe. Which is probably why we found both seasons of Love completely enjoyable. Love focuses on the budding relationship between Gus and Mickey. There's nothing showy about the show, the real razzle-dazzle comes from a sharp, hilarious script, and what a better time to see soak in something like this.

Tensed?

Try something different; ‘Black Mirror’

Continuations of series that previously aired on another network exist on a spectrum ranging from, ‘Why would you ever bring this back?’ to, ‘Rejoice, our prayers have been answered!’ Black Mirror's third and fourth seasons on Netflix makes a solid case for letting continuations continue. The sci-fi anthology series tapped into our deepest fears of the future and technology. Since each episode stands alone, at least give San Junipero an hour of your time; it won two Emmys too!

In a happy go lucky mood?

The classic; ‘Friends’

Friends has been a TV staple in syndication for years. And after it joined Netflix in 2015, the show got yet another life. In 2016, New York magazine made a compelling case for its Netflix popularity, Friends may still be the most popular television show, over a decade after its finale. What’s not to love about the concept of friends hanging out? Friends are good. But maybe, just maybe, these particular friends are now pretty dated. With homophobic jokes, fat-shaming plotlines and ever-puzzling rent situations, the show often doesn’t hold up to contemporary scrutiny. Still, Friends clearly has charms that resonate.

In a Bitchy mood:

Spicy drama; ‘Gossip Girl’

High on drama, fashion, manipulation, sex, Gossip Girl is a teenage sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2012, and without a doubt is highly acclaimed show till date. In fact, it has a large following even today. With makeup tutorials to mimic characters, the show has got it all. With six explosive seasons, Gossip Girl is arguably the best show of the generation. The chemistry between the cast, the surprising twists, and the overall emotion of the series are all part of why we were hooked from the pilot all the way to the tear-jerking finale. What else does one need!

Need a laugh yet something intense?

‘Orange is the new Black’

Orange is the New Black may sound like a good title to binge on, but the show is dark with a bit of comedy infused. Not that Jenji Kohan’s award-winning Netflix original hasn’t always been open to heavy topics and painful arcs, but the end of Season 4 the story went to the next level. Perhaps it was always planned. Perhaps it was their recent Emmys re-classification as a drama. Perhaps it was the mood of a nation. But it was memorable, haunting television. And we’re eager to see what comes next. Well, till the new seasons pour in you can watch the previous ones.

Rejected vibes?

Royal morale boasting; ‘The Crown’

Written by Peter Morgan, the man behind The Queen and The Audience, The Crown explores the political crises and personal intrigues of Elizabeth’s reign, from her fledgling marriage to Prince Philip to Princess Margaret’s own relationship woes, the royal drama has it all. If anything can pique one’s interest, it needs to be its lavishly set, perfectly cast costume drama. The Crown, Netflix’s most ambitious original series to date, provides just that with an added dose of royal intrigue thrown in for good measure. Charting the life of Queen Elizabeth II, each ten-part season of the Emmy-winning show deals with a different decade in this second Elizabethan era, playing with our fascination of what goes on behind the palace doors.

So what say, do you agree with the choice of our curated list?