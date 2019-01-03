Bird box challenge is the new Kiki but Netflix thinks it’s freaky

Remember the kiki challenge that not only spread like wildfire but also got the internet riskily obsessed? Drake's new track In My Feelings somehow resulted in people dancing on the street with a moving car, finally alarming the counterparts of police all across the country. In the next few days, we had them appealing people to NOT indulge in acts that might land one up at the hospital. Can't believe that has to be said, just like Netflix can't believe it actually has to warn people to not take a blindfold challenge.

Sandra Bullock's Netflix film Bird Blue became quite a rage this December. In the film, Bullock and her children are in a catastrophic world wherein they blindfold their eyes so that they do not encounter any threatening creatures. Inspired by the film, people are now trying to roam around with their eyes covered and calling it the #birdboxchallenge. In one of the videos, a kid actually hits a wall while her family narrowly escapes. Netflix US had to issue a request on Twitter, pleading everyone not to take the challenge.

Jesus take the wheel #BirdBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/AddRNfOfUN — Shut up or square up (@RealFakeShanti) December 31, 2018

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

So much for just thirty seconds of fame; that too on the internet!