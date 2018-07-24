Birthday special: Did you know Jennifer Lopez is the real reason behind the invention of Google Images?

Introduced in 1998, Google is the most popular and widely known search engine around the globe, there are no two ways about it. It changed the way the internet works and has now become a part and parcel of the lives of all the internet users. Such is Google's power of influence on the minds of its users that it has become synonymous with the term search.

You all will know that Google has a dedicated image search option too. But did you know the real reason why Google Images was introduced to world? The answer may sound silly, yes, but that’s the reality. It's a perfect case of demand and supply, you see. The reason Google Images exists is because of Jennifer Lopez. Yep! You read that right! It so happened that on one fine evening in the year 2000, JLo made many heads turn with her entry at the Grammy Awards, wearing a Green Versace outfit. The risqué outfit got everyone talking back then. Just look at the picture below and you will exactly know why:

Soon there was a huge search for her pictures from the event which the usual search engine couldn't handle. The inability of the Google Search Engine to handle such high demand let to the birth of Google Images.

In an article for Project Syndicate, Executive Chairman of Google, Eric Schmidt revealed that JLo inspired the founders to create an entity where a user could locate images. He wrote,

“Our co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin – like all other successful inventors – kept iterating. They started with images. After all, people wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born”.

And as they say, rest is history…