Blac Chyna empties her pocket to buy herself a $3 million mansion

They say money can buy everything. Well, we are not sure how true is that, but yes, money can surely buy you a luxurious home that you can call it yours. The latest to spend millions on comfort is none other than model-turned-entrepreneur Blac Chyna, who has reportedly gifted herself a massive new home.

According to TMZ, Chyna has spent a whopping amount of $3 million on a stunning looking pad in the San Fernando Valley. Giving you a tour of the house, reportedly, the mansion is of 7054 square foot which further features 6 bedrooms with 6.5 washrooms. Well, it gets better as the home is also infused with a guest villa with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Pretty tempting, right?

The website also reported that Andre Manoukian and Kozet Luciano from Keller Williams Studio City were the listing agents for the crib. All we can say is congrats to Blac Chyna for spending a bomb on this one.

For the uninitiated, from the past few weeks, Miss Blac has been making headlines for stating that she might consider getting back with her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian. After that, her mom, Tokyo Toni practically begged Rob via Instagram to let her see baby Dream Kardashian.

