Blac Chyna is dating a teen for months and 50 Cent doesn’t approve

American model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna is back in the dating game and according to reports, she is hooking up with another teenager. Devin Haney is a professional boxer and they have been going steady for a while now. Sources speaking to TMZ said that the teenaged boxer had met Chyna about 3 months back through Instagram, after finding out that they have the same lawyer.

According to TMZ, Chyna was into Devin and the duo began seeing each other very soon. The relationship became public knowledge after she posted a comment on Devin’s photo on Instagram. It also confirmed the rumours that the 30-year-old has split way with YBN Almighty Jay, another teen.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, who likes boxing, apparently knew about Devin before he met Blac Chyna. 50 Cent was reportedly impressed with Haney, but learning about his relationship with Blac Chyna, he took back his words, confirming it through a post on Instagram. 50 Cent also warned Devin to ‘RUN’ away from Chyna.

From the look of it, it appears that the rapper thinks that Chyna is not a good influence on Haney, reports HotNewHipHop. Chyna runs a beauty salon in Los Angeles and has her own make up brand called Lashed by Blac Chyna.