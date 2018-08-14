Black Hermione is breaking the internet and rightfully so

Hermione Granger, one of the most loved and popular characters from the wizarding world, was immortalised on screen by actor and activist, Emma Watson. While Watson is loved by millions and her rendition of the red-headed witch has been applauded the world over, the all-white casting of the series has always been under scrutiny. Sure, we saw some coloured actors in minor roles, but they just didn't make the cut to the trio that consisted of the main characters. Heck, even, the Caretaker of Hogwarts, Argus Filch was white as a sheet.

As Hollywood has started opening up its doors to coloured actors in headlining roles ( and all that chatter about Idris Elba playing James Bond is making us dizzy ), an artistic netizen took to Twitter to post her artwork of a Black Hermione.

A quick Hermione, living her best life✨ pic.twitter.com/I7hTUja1Jx — Sophia 🐥 (@peaceofseoul) August 12, 2018

Sophia Canning, who goes by the handles @peaceofseoul and @SophiaLCanning, is a costume illustrator and has been posting her artwork on Twitter. While doing so, the artist has garnered a lot of positive attention over the micro-blogging site, and we couldn't be happier!

Unfortunately, the artist is also on the receiving end of a lot of hate. White supremacists, (AKA racists) and ardent fans of the Harry Potter canon have been tweeting at the artist's handle, fuming over the black artwork that adorns her social media profiles. However, Sophia hits back, and her idea of creating a black Harry Potter to shut up the racists seems like a good place to start!