Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer unveiled, the film to arrive on Friday

Charlie Brooker's series Black Mirror’s fifth season is yet to be out, but here’s something to rejoice about. Its first feature film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, is arriving on Netflix on Friday. Ahead of this, the streaming giant surprised us with the trailer, which is currently ruling the internet. The film features Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (The Maze Runner) and Asim Chaudhry and is reportedly directed by David Slade, who also directed the Season 4 Black Mirror episode Metalhead.

Coming to the trailer, it tells the audience to “change your mind” and “change your life,” and ends with a character saying via voiceover, “Your fate has been dictated.” The trailer features Whitehead saying that he keeps having ‘vivid dreams’ as he prepares to pop some red-and-yellow tablets. For the uninitiated, the film chronicles the story of a young programmer who begins to question reality as ‘he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge’.

Bandersnatch is a character featured in Lewis Carroll’s 1872 novel Through The Looking Glass. We are just a day away to witness the fictional character on our screens and needless to say, we are counting hours!