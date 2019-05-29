Black Mirror season 5: Glamour, cheating and mystery awaits on June 5

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 12.03 am May 29 2019, 12.03 am

Black Mirror season five is just seven days away from release and the makers have dropped a couple of new posters. The first poster shows Miley Cyrus in a girly poster dressed up with a pink wig and a silver dress. Miley’s character is named Ashley, and she’ll be playing the role of a pop star. The text on the poster says ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’, which is also the title of the episode.

Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too is the story of a teen who wants to connect with her favourite artist but then realises that all the fame and the celeb life is very different from what she thought. Reportedly, that’s the first episode of Black Mirror season 5. For episode two, Netflix opted to go for a more muted look with the poster. Titled Striking Vipers, the episode looks at two friends who meet each other after finishing college. Their meeting results in the change of several things around them – things that could eventually change their lives. The poster shows Anthony Mackie with a pink overlay over a part of his face. The half visible face of a woman is visible in the background.

Mystery awaits you...

She's your new best friend. pic.twitter.com/NcY6giszGl — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 28, 2019

You can feel the tension. pic.twitter.com/YWe4j2x9P6 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 28, 2019

The pink overlay could be a mention to the problems of online dating, while the presence of the woman could indicate that Mackie’s character cheats on his wife.

Your driver is completing a trip nearby. pic.twitter.com/C9TOaZBKlT — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 28, 2019

Finally, the last episode has the image of a car in the countryside while a GPS marker shows up on it like lightning. Unlike the other episodes, this one could involve murder. The car is shown to have two people sitting inside it, with the guy in front pointing a gun at the person behind.

As with any Black Mirror episode, there’s a shroud of mystery that surrounds the posters. We’ll know more about the episodes once Season five releases on Netflix on June 5.