Black Mirror Season 5: Netflix teases release date, new season to star Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 5.05 pm May 15 2019, 5.05 pm

The first trailer of Black Mirror season five is finally here. The new instalment of the series will go live on Netflix on June 5, the streaming giant announced on 15th May. The new series will include three new episodes from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, as per reports. As for the actors, there are reports that Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, and Anthony Mackie (of the Avengers: Endgame fame) will be a part of the cast. Besides them, the other actors include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The Black Mirror series is a set of episodes centred on technology and season five will not be any different. Like in the earlier series, season five will also involve social media but have a larger focus on artificial intelligent and virtual reality. Season five will be airing after about seven months since the release of the standalone film titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The film allowed viewers to make the decisions for the main character. It is being touted as a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ scenario – something that could go on for hours or even minutes, depending on what options the viewers selected.

Technology can ruin your life

Fans of Marvel and DC may be excited to see actors Mackie, Abdul-Mateen II and Klementieff. In Avengers: Endgame, Mackie is crowned as the new Captain America. Klementieff plays the role of Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and the Avengers franchise. As for Abdul-Mateen II, he’s known for essaying the role of Black Manta in Aquaman.

Currently, there’s no word on the runtimes or the names of the episodes. Black Mirror usually has six episodes, but this time, there’ll be only three. The award-winning series is best known to narrate uncomfortable stories that may pop up in a distant, fictional future because of our dependence on technology.