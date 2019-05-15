Black Panther 2 spoilers: 'Leaks' reveal Michael B Jordan to return as Killmonger

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 12.07 am May 15 2019, 12.07 am

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be returning to Wakanda, no question. The billion-dollar Black Panther is getting a sequel and directed by returning helmer Ryan Coogler, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The instalment will continue the tale of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he rules over his nation of Wakanda but inevitably faces new threats.

It is believed we will see returns for his allies Okoye (Danai Gurira), sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). However, a latest apparent leak via Reddit user EddyTheMartian that cites sources on 4Chan has suggested some more huge spoilers. Do take these with a pinch of salt, however, given the sources.

According to the information from 4Chan, "Killmonger will appear in the spiritual plane. Queen Divine Justice will be featured. The movie will be political." Now it had already been hinted at by actor Courtney B. Vance who is married to star Angela Bassett that Michael B. Jordan would appear in the film as his dead character Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens, but this would appear to explain how.

The spiritual plane was introduced in the first film and enabled T'Challa to converse with his late father T'Chakka. Additionally, we will see the arrival of Queen Divine Justice if these leaks are to be believed. In the comics, Queen Divine Justice was the street-smart member of the Jabari tribe who was raised in Chicago, Illinois and later became a member of the Dora Milaje.

The character became a target for Black Panther villainess Malice in the comics, who was the villainous alter-ego of former Dora Milaje member Nakia. It is unknown if Nakia will go down such a dark path in the films.

Finally, the tidbit about the movie being political is no surprise, especially as Wakanda looks to expand its international influence. As always, however, take with a pinch of salt.