Black Panther secures over $1 billion at the box office

In just four weeks since its release, Black Panther has passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. According to Forbes, the landmark was reached on Friday, 9th March. This is a milestone event as it challenges the film industry’s norms on predominantly black casts. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan. This is the fifth Marvel film to hit $1 billion, after the success of The Avengers; Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther received critical acclaims from almost everywhere and achieved a rare feat of securing 100 percent ‘Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed that there will be a Black Panther sequel. “One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two,” he said.

“There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one," he added.

Jeff Rock, a senior analyst of an entertainment research firm called Exhibitor Relations, told New York Times that the success of Black Panther has helped in breaking “unwritten Hollywood rules.”

“I think about it like a wall crumbling," he continued. “In terms of Black Panther, no studio can say again, ‘Oh, black movies don’t travel, overseas interest will be minimal’.”