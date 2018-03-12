Black Panther smashes records by grossing $218 million in debut weekend

Black Panther has broken multiple box office records in its opening weekend both in the US and globally. Far exceeding projections that had been made about the much-anticipated film, the Chadwick Boseman starrer grossed a whopping $218 million in its debut weekend.

$218 million means that “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has doubled its original tracking in less than a month. The film, which carries an estimated $200 million production cost, had been tracking to make somewhere between an impressive $100 and $120 million when first estimates emerged on January 25. Since then, “Black Panther” has become a must-see movie for many moviegoers. The Thursday night previews brought in $25.2 million, the largest night preview gross for a February opener and the second-largest preview gross for a Marvel film.

Black Panther instantly became the top-grossing film in history by a black director Ryan Coogler, beating out previous record-holder, Straight Outta Compton. The soundtrack, which features South African artists like Babes Wodumo, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 Chart.

The film will see T’Challa return home to the isolated and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as the king after the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars actors Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o donning the Marvel costume. If rumours are to be believed, the last infinity stone – the Soul Stone has been revealed in the film. The film is the final build up before the epic war of the world in Avengers: Infinity wars.