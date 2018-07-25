Black Panther star Letitia Wright: I was depressed and full of anxiety

Actress Letitia Wright, who rose to fame after starring as Black Panther’s sister Shuri in the blockbuster superhero film, recently came up with a shocking revelation. Like most others, she too had her own share of struggle before stepping into the industry. In a recent interview, the star shared how she battled with anxiety and depression before her big break in Hollywood and what she did to cope up with the same. Check below.

“I was depressed and full of anxiety,” she told W magazine. “I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody.”

"I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I was not acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad,” she added.

She further revealed how social media was full of snarky remarks on her look and acting skills, and how it shattered her completely.

"When you're looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you,” she said.

The actress also spoke about how she considered putting down her decision of getting into acting when she found religion, but reconsidered it later when she realised that she could take control of her career by turning down projects she felt clashed with her principles and morals.

"For me, anything I attach myself to needs to have a purpose. And if it feels like a red light in any way, I don't do it," she said.