Black Panther surpasses Frozen, becomes highest grossing solo superhero film ever

The Black Panther continues to rule the box office and has now officially toppled two big box office records! Domestically, the Marvel superhero, officially surpassed Jurassic World with a collection of $652.5M, to become the No. 4 movie of all-time. Globally, the Disney film has passed Frozen with a gross of $1.279.2M till date and with this the film becomes the highest grossing superhero film internationally, featuring a solo superhero.

Since its release on February 16, Black Panther has been ringing the cash registers both domestically and across the globe. The movie accomplished a success that no other Marvel Universe film achieved so far. The film was also at the No. 1 position in box office for five consecutive weeks after its release. The last film to do so was Avatar, which ruled for seven weeks at the time of its release.

Black Panther, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya, was directed by Ryan Coogler.

The movie has added another feather to its cap as well. In a historical move, Black Panther is breaking Saudi Arabia's 35-year cinema ban. It is the first film to have a public screening in a movie theater since the country lifted the ban.