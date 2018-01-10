Black Panther turns ‘white’, Disney faces backlash

It was only yesterday when the H&M was accused of racism by singer The Weeknd due to a picture the clothing brand posted on their twitter. Disney is next in line to face accusations of racism. The Black Panther collector’s pin released by Disney’s Pin Blog allegedly showed a white mask-bearer and twitter was not one to remain silent.

Disney Pins Blog, the official pins blog of Disney, tweeted out a photo (now deleted) of the collector pin, which is available for purchase at Walt Disney World parks. The pin showed a masked Black Panther’s face on a steel green background. The eyes and a some of Black Panther’s face was visible through Black Panther’s mask on the pin. Interestingly, the skin of Black Panther seemed as if it belonged to a Caucasian.

Twitterati was quick to call out the racism. While Black Panther was portrayed as a white person in the comics, it seemed paradoxical that Disney would release pins of a white Black Panther as Black Panther is played by Chadwick Boseman, a black actor, in the new movie.

Black Panther Whitewashed in Disney World Rack Pin? https://t.co/wFNXzHt4eQ — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) January 7, 2018

So...can someone explain this official Disney black panther pin??? Something here isn’t right...🤔🤔 @MarvelStudios @Disney pic.twitter.com/Qm8YEu3U4m — Pretty Brown & Nerdy (@PBNtweets) January 7, 2018

ok ok I figured out the black panther pin, you guys: it's just Disney nostalgia! Longing for the good ole days of 1941 when there was a white Black Panther, Walt hung out with Leni Riefenstahl, Song of the South and the anti-Communist Motion Picture Alliance were in the works-- pic.twitter.com/AYEqiqHKnC — Naomi Clark [暗悪直美] (@metasynthie) January 8, 2018

Why is he white underneath 🧐 — Sarah Anne (@barahsedo) January 7, 2018

The blog deleted its tweet and posted another picture, explaining that the previous picture was taken when the store lights were too bright. Apparently, the bright store light made Black Panther look white. However, Twitterati still thought it was a white Black Panther behind the mask.

@DA_Osorio omg even the correct lighting version looks white. — Christina M (@ChristinaMets15) January 8, 2018

More brown than light, but T’Challa is black. — D.A. Osorio (@DA_Osorio) January 8, 2018

As everyone is hyped for the Black Panther movie, Disney has released the official Black Panther collector's pin and there was something off about it. Disney and Marvel were applauded for incorporating a predominantly black cast in Black Panther. The trailer and the teasers got all the fans excited to watch the movie. Even the sexual harassment accusations against Marvel comics founder Stan Lee is not deterring fans from being excited for the movie’s release.