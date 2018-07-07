Black Panther vs Deadpool series to be launched soon, announces Marvel

Marvel has now announced a limited series wherein Black Panther would be colliding with Deadpool. In the series, Deadpool would seek the priceless Vibranium, found in Black Panther's homeland of Wakanda. This would lead him to a conflict with Black Panther as the later thinks sacred of Vibranium. The art of the series will be done by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz and Ryan Benjamin will design the cover.

"For a reason he’d rather not disclose (because, well, it makes him look bad!) Deadpool needs a piece of Vibranium…and the only way to get Vibranium is to go through the Black Panther himself! But Deadpool soon learns that his unconventional methods don’t exactly work against the king of the most technologically advanced country on the planet…," the description reads.

"Featuring a brawl you can only get in comics (for now anyway), BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL is the best of both worlds, equal parts Black Panther/Wakanda and Deadpool/Crazytown. In bouncing these two characters off each other (and sometimes through each other), Daniel and Ricardo have found some really fascinating insights into what makes them tick as individuals," said Editor Wil Moss., reports IGN.

Deadpool and Black Panther are one interesting amalgamation fans aren't in for, frequently. We can foresee, it's going to be a smashing success!