Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole to pen Call of Duty sequel

One of the world’s most popular video games is going to get a movie sequel. Activision Blizzard Studios is getting things in motion by hiring Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole to pen down a sequel to its feature film Call of Duty. The film does not yet have any cast or a distributor yet, but get this: earlier in the year, the studio had hired Stefano Sollima of Sicario 2 fame to direct the first film which is touted as an adaptation of the video game series. Reports mentioned that the studio was the sequel script good to go as soon as the first flick heads to production next year.

The presidents of Activision Blizzard Studio, Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk, along with CEO Bobby Kotick are producing the film. The list of producers also includes Coco Francini. Variety reports that none of the films have a distributor in place. The Call of Duty video game series includes 15 games and have reportedly sold over 250 million copies worldwide.

Cole is riding high on the success of his Disney and Marvel project Black Panther, which was a hit globally. After his stint with superheroes, he’s found work with Netflix. Reports say that he’s working on the streaming giant’s project titled Failsafe.