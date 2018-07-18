Black Panther's sister Shuri to have her own comic book

Marvel Entertainment is all set to launch a new comic book series centered around T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, months after the character stole the show in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther movie. Here’s hoping it gives us more of what fans fell in love with thanks to Letitia Wright’s portrayal of the character in the Marvel blockbuster.

Reportedly, the new series — to be called, simply, Shuri— will be written by award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor, who penned the digital comic series Black Panther: Long Live the King for Marvel, with art by Hawkeye artist Leonardo Romero.

The character of Shuri premiered in a Black Panther comic in 2005, but her portrayal in the Black Panther film this year, directed by Ryan Coogler, brought new attention and created a new fan base for the character, who is a scientific genius and supplies her brother with gadgets and sass.

In May, a new Black Panther series, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Daniel Acuña, had the title hero venture into outer space, leaving the nation of Wakanda leaderless. In the Shuri series, his sister will ascend to the throne and rule in his absence.