Looks like we may finally be getting some answers about that Budapest mission. According to a new report from We Got This Covered, Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as founding Avengers hero Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the upcoming Black Widow solo movie alongside Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow and Hawkeye are former partners for SHIELD in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but were recently ripped apart in Avengers: Endgame.

Given that the new Black Widow film is a prequel adventure for Natasha Romanoff, it makes sense that Barton is back to fill in more of her backstory. The pair originated their on-screen partnership in the film Avengers Assemble, but this will likely be their final outing together in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson is also set to be joined by British actress Florence Pugh, who is reportedly the Marvel Comics character Yelena Belova, best known as the second Black Widow.

Additional reports from the set of the upcoming film via Screenrant also corroborate reports that the villain is Marvel Comics baddie Taskmaster, who can memorise the fighting skills of his opponents. Sounds like Natasha and Clint will have their work cut out for them! If you are in need of your next MCU fix, however, then be sure to catch Spider-Man: Far From Home in cinemas as of July 2, 2019, as so far critics have loved it.