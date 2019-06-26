In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.00 am June 26 2019, 12.00 am

The Black Widow movie is likely hitting cinemas later in 2019 as filming is now underway. The standalone film is a prequel focusing on Scarlett Johansson as her Avengers character Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, reprising her role from preceding MCU films including her recent and tragic turn in Avengers Endgame.

The film will also star British actress Florence Pugh in a role that is officially shrouded in mystery but was described as "a spy on the same level as Romanoff, likely her moral opposite" when the reports of her casting were revealed. The same report from The Hollywood Reporter describes the film as "an internationally set story centring on Natasha Romanoff, the spy, an assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from their grasp, becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger."

Many had suspected that Pugh would be playing Marvel Comics and fellow Black Widow title-holder Yelena Belova, but now set photos from filming appear to confirm this, thanks to a post from a Twitter user. In addition to images of the stunt doubles for Johansson and Pugh riding on a motorcycle together, photos of dummy versions of the pair were contained in boxes labelled "Natasha" and "Yelena", seemingly confirming Pugh's casting as Belova.

In the comics, blonde-haired Yelena is another female assassin trained in the Red Room like Natasha but becomes a foe of Romanoff after she is sent to kill her by Natasha's former masters. Belova has also used the title of Black Widow in the comics and currently carries it as she takes down HYDRA leaders in honour of Natasha, following the character's on-page death.

Considering the events of Endgame, this could have interesting ramifications for Pugh's character in the future of the MCU.