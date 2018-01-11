Black Widow to get her own film?

Marvel fans are in for a treat. The studio’s only female superhero Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff could soon get her own film. The production house has reportedly hired Jac Schaeffer to possibly pen the script for a standalone movie for the character played by actor Scarlett Johansson.

Reports suggest that the solo Black Widow project is still in the development stages and has not been given a formal greenlight yet but that fact that the market is buzzing with the news of a possibility of the film is significant for Marvel. It is also yet to be confirmed by the studio whether the hiring of Schaeffer means the film is ready to pick up pace.

Even as talks of the film are doing the rounds, fans are already over the moon with some even calling it the biggest day ever for Marvel. The excitment is justified given that fans have been waiting for a standalone film for years now. Almost all other Marvel characters have their own movies and fans were hoping it would be Black Window’s turn soon.

Headlines after first RED SPARROW trailer: We're finally getting that #BlackWidow movie we've always wanted So Marvel is FINALLY maybe going to make a standalone #BlackWidow film. It just goes to show you how much impact #WonderWoman is already having. That film proved that audiences will go see female-led superhero films. Slowly but surely, things are changing... pic.twitter.com/JB7r8PuKHC — Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) January 10, 2018 Marvel: Hold our beer — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 10, 2018

FINALLY #BlackWidow SOLO MOVIE W/ A FEMALE SCREENWRITER. RT IF YOU WOULD WATCH THE HELL OUT OF IT @Marvel pic.twitter.com/maf7f3XYWD — Kenda🌙 #DREAMACTNOW (@K_KiallRoran) January 11, 2018

Black Widow made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2 in which she plays the deadly Russian spy turn superhero. She has since appeared in two Avengers films as well as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Scarlett will continue to essay her character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.