  3. Hollywood
Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively looked sensational at the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynold's new film Pokemon Detective Pikachu in New York.

back
Blake LivelyRyan Reynolds
nextJude Law is married: Actor weds Phillipa Coan in secret ceremony

within