Blazing HOT! Nicki Minaj’s TOPLESS pictures will even make the summer sun sweat

First published: July 06, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Mermaids are real! And Nicki Minaj is one. The 35-year-old Anaconda rapper teased fans with mermaid-inspired videos and pictures on Instagram on Thursday night and fans are going all gaga over them. The shoot was a part of her latest album Bed and we can see the rapper going all topless! Scroll down for the pictures that will make you sweat, no less.

Minaj sets the temperature soaring by sensuously rolling around on a beach as a green-tailed mermaid with matching kelp-colored crimps in her hair. She also posted a couple of behind-the-scene footages, taking up the internet by storm.

Oh, my! Surely the hottest mermaid ever.

But not everyone is happy with the rapper queen’s shoot. Azealia Banks took to social media to criticise Minaj for wearing a mermaid costume as she was dressed as the same on the cover of her 2012 mixtape Fantasea. Accusing Minaj of stealing her concept, Banks reposted the former’s picture captioning it as “lol you running out of ideas girl."

The official music video of Bed is releasing today, July 6. Ever since the announcement of the video, Minaj has been dropping fans some quick hints at what they can expect from the video.

It’s finally the day and we cannot hold the excitement any longer!

