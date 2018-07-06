Blazing HOT! Nicki Minaj’s TOPLESS pictures will even make the summer sun sweat

Mermaids are real! And Nicki Minaj is one. The 35-year-old Anaconda rapper teased fans with mermaid-inspired videos and pictures on Instagram on Thursday night and fans are going all gaga over them. The shoot was a part of her latest album Bed and we can see the rapper going all topless! Scroll down for the pictures that will make you sweat, no less.

Minaj sets the temperature soaring by sensuously rolling around on a beach as a green-tailed mermaid with matching kelp-colored crimps in her hair. She also posted a couple of behind-the-scene footages, taking up the internet by storm.

🌊🧜🏼‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🐳🐬🐟🐠🐋 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

#BedVideo tomorrow or tonight?... 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

Oh, my! Surely the hottest mermaid ever.

But not everyone is happy with the rapper queen’s shoot. Azealia Banks took to social media to criticise Minaj for wearing a mermaid costume as she was dressed as the same on the cover of her 2012 mixtape Fantasea. Accusing Minaj of stealing her concept, Banks reposted the former’s picture captioning it as “lol you running out of ideas girl."

Azealia Banks slams Nicki Minaj on Twitter despite making amends last year. pic.twitter.com/7VT0rOFCRI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2018

The official music video of Bed is releasing today, July 6. Ever since the announcement of the video, Minaj has been dropping fans some quick hints at what they can expect from the video.

It’s finally the day and we cannot hold the excitement any longer!